Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Won't play Sunday night

Ware (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

With Ware still out, Damien Williams is in line to head the Kansas City backfield in Week 16, while rookie Darrel Williams is slated to serve as his top complement. Charcandrick West is also on hand in a reserve capacity.

More News
Our Latest Stories