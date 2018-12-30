Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Won't play Sunday
Ware (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With Ware still out, Damien Williams is in line to head the Kansas City backfield in Week 17, while rookie Darrel Williams and Charcandrick West are set to work in complementary roles.
More News
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Practices fully, still questionable•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Returns to full practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Won't play Sunday night•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Listed as doubtful•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Logs another limited practice•
-
Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Practices in limited fashion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...