Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Won't play Thursday

Ware (hamstring) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

With Ware -- who had been listed as doubtful -- officially out, Damien Williams profiles as the team's top back Week 15, which gives him a degree of short-term fantasy utility for those in need of backfield help. Also on hand to work in complementary roles Thursday night are Darrel Williams and Charcandrick West.