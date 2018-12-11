Chiefs' Spencer Ware: Won't practice Tuesday
Ware (hamstring) won't participate in Tuesday's practice, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
The Chiefs had previously listed Ware as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, but that was merely an estimation of his activity with the team staging a walk-through. It sounds as though Tuesday's session will be a more traditional practice, so it's not a great sign that Ware won't be on the field in any capacity. He'll probably need to fit in some activity Wednesday to have a realistic shot at playing Thursday against the Chargers.
