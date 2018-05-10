Charles signed with the Chiefs on Thursday.

With Rakeem Nunez-Roches' release becoming official Thursday in what was a move to create cap space, the Chiefs have elected to bring back Charles after releasing him just two days earlier. Charles has been a depth option on the defensive line throughout most of his NFL career, but he hasn't seen a snap since 2016 with Detroit, so his chances of ultimately making the Chiefs' final roster appear slim.

