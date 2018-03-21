Play

Charles re-signed with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Charles was brought in for the Chiefs' postseason run, adding depth to the defensive line. Bennie Logan, the Chiefs' starting nose tackle last season, remains a free agent, which could leave more reps on the table for Charles. However, the Chiefs also signed Xavier Williams on Tuesday, who will also compete for starting time.

