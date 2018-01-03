The Chiefs signed Charles to a contract Wednesday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Charles will provide the Chiefs with some depth along the defensive front with 3-4 ends Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle) and Jarvis Jenkins (knee) both nursing injuries heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Titans. Even if the latter two players are inactive for the playoff game, Charles likely wouldn't be asked to play more than a handful of snaps as part of the Chiefs' line rotation.