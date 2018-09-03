Chiefs' Step Durham: Reverts to IR
Durham (undisclosed) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve, according to the league's official transaction log.
The nature of Durham's situation is unknown. Regardless, the defensive back is stuck on IR through the end of the league year unless he agrees to an injury settlement.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Time to panic about Le'Veon?
By not reporting to the Steelers on Monday, Le'Veon Bell raised one more red flag for anyone...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place, including our Fantasy...
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Projecting 49ers without McKinnon
Heath Cummings takes a look at what to expect in San Francisco without Jerick McKinnon.
-
How does Gates affect Chargers?
Antonio Gates finally re-signed with the Chargers, which has limited impact on the Chargers...