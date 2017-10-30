The Chiefs activated Nelson (abdomen) from their Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return list ahead of Monday's game against the Broncos.

Nelson, who has yet to make his season debut while recovering from core-muscle surgery, is one of two players the Chiefs will be able to activate from IR. The 24-year-old appeared in 15 games last season for the Chiefs, starting all of them and logging 65 total tackles while breaking up 16 passes. It's not immediately clear if he'll unseat Terrance Mitchell for a starting role opposite Marcus Peters, but Nelson should at least see some snaps in sub packages during the Week 8 matchup.