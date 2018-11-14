Nelson tallied three pass-breakups and one interception during Sunday's victory over the Chiefs.

If Nelson keeps playing like this, he could garner quite a few Pro Bowl votes at season's end. Usually holding down the right side of the field, Nelson was rarely tested by Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen and when he did see a pass come his way, Nelson usually made a play on it -- bringing his season-long allowed passer rating to 59.0, per Pro Football Focus, which is the second-lowest of all defensive backs. Since no receivers really caught a ball in his coverage, Nelson's goose egg in the tackle column can't be seen as a bad thing from a real-life perspective. However, it does affect his fantasy production, so don't expect much from Nelson as an IDP prospect.