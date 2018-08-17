Nelson exited Friday's game against the Falcons and is being evaluated for a concussion, Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Nelson took a blow to the head in the first quarter of Friday's game against Atlanta. If he ends up being diagnosed with a concussion he'll figure to miss several days of practice. Look for David Amerson and Tremon Smith to see some extra snaps for as long as Nelson is sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ingramkamarasaints.jpg

    Running back Tiers 3.0

    Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...

  • alshon-jeffery.jpg

    WR Tiers 3.0

    The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...