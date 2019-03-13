Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Garners respectable contract
Nelson agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Steelers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Nelson has been a starter in the Chiefs' secondary for three seasons, but the team that drafted him in 2015 wasn't willing to fork up the cash to keep him around. He figures to battle Coty Sensabaugh to start opposite Joe Haden in the Steelers secondary.
