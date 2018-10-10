Nelson recorded three tackles (two solo), two passes defensed and an interception across 83 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

A four-year pro, this was Nelson's first career interception and a memorable one at that. Just before halftime with the Jaguars sitting on the Chiefs' goal line, Nelson intercepted a ball that Blake Bortles threw off an offensive lineman's helmet, keeping a first-half shutout alive for the Chiefs defense. It was one of four intercepts thrown by Bortles on the day.