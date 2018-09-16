Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Leaves game with apparent lower body injury
Nelson left Sunday's game with an apparent lower body injury, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
The Chiefs haven't released much information pertaining to the injury which leaves the rest up to speculation. If Nelson can't return, Orlando Scandrick figures to have a bigger role within the secondary.
