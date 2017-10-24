The Chiefs designated Nelson (abdomen) as one of their two players eligible to return from injured reserve, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

The designation allows Nelson to resume practicing with the Chiefs, giving the team a three-week window to activate him. Nelson, who could be cleared to play as soon as the Week 9 matchup with the Cowboys, would provide an upgrade to a Chiefs secondary that's sorely missed his absence this season. Over 15 games in 2016, Nelson failed to notch an interception, but broke up 16 passes and logged 65 tackles.