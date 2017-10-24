Nelson (abdomen) could potentially return for next Monday's game against the Broncos, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Nelson was placed on injured reserve in early September after undergoing surgery core-muscle surgery and began practicing last week. The 24-year-old started 14 games for the Chiefs last season and could provide a big boost to a pass defense which has struggled throughout the season.

