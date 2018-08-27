Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Returns to practice
Nelson (concussion) returned to practice Monday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Following his return, Nelson promptly resumed his duties at starting cornerback alongside Kendall Fuller. The nature of head injuries can be tricky, so keeping an eye on Nelson's progression through practice seems worthwhile.
