Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Suffers concussion Friday
Nelson, who left Friday's game against the Falcons prematurely, has been diagnosed with a concussion, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.
Nelson must clear through the league's concussion protocol before returning to practice, so David Amerson and Tremon Smith could see additional reps with the first-team defense alongside fellow cornerback Kendall Fuller in the meantime.
