Chiefs' Steven Nelson: Totals nine tackles
Nelson racked up nine tackles (seven solo) -- including one for a loss -- during Sunday's game against the Jets.
Two players from the secondary -- Nelson and Daniel Sorensen -- led the team in tackles during Sunday's tilt, which is generally not a good sign. After missing the early portions of 2017 due to core-muscle surgery, he's returned to the tune of 28 tackles through five games. He should continue to start opposite Marcus Peters and will face a tough matchup against the combo of Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree in Week 14.
