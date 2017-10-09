Chiefs' Steven Terrell: Leaves game with concussion
Terrell left Sunday's game against the Texans with a concussion and will not return.
Terrell suffered the injury on the opening kickoff, and it looked fairly serious as he was down on the field for quite some time before walking off on his own power. Terrell primarily serves as a special teams option for Kansas City.
