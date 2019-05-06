Chiefs' T.J. Linta: Joins Chiefs

Linta signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent Monday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Linta joins the Chiefs among a slew of other undrafted rookies, including fellow quarterbacks John Lovett and Kyle Shurmur. During the 2018 season at Wagner, Linta passed for 1,481 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

