Chiefs' T.Y. McGill: Heads to Kansas City
McGill signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Monday, per the official NFL media site's transaction log.
McGill was on the Browns' 53-man roster through Week 14, but was active for only three games, recording one tackle. The 25-year-old also had five sacks across 25 games in two seasons with the Colts.
