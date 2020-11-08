Charlton fractured his right leg during Sunday's win over the Panthers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Charlton's going to miss substantial time as he recovers from the injury he picked up in the first quarter. The Chiefs are expected to place him on injured reserve this week, and coach Andy Reid should reveal a more definitive timeline soon. Alex Okafor (hamstring) can return from IR following the Week 10 bye, providing dependable depth behind starting defensive ends Frank Clark and Tanoh Kpassagnon.