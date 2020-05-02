Chiefs' Taco Charlton: Lands in Kansas City
Charlton (ankle) has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
It did not take long for Charlton to find a home after getting let go by the Dolphins. He led Miami with five sacks across 10 games (five starts) last season. His production did trail off towards the end of the season, which helps explain why the team opted to let him go and save roughly $1.8 million against the cap in 2020. The 25-year-old will now look for a fresh start with the newly crowned Super Bowls champs.
