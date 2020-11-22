site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Taco Charlton: Officially lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
Nov 22, 2020
Chiefs placed Charlton (lower leg) on injured reserve Saturday.
Charlton underwent successful surgery on his fractured right leg earlier this season. Coach Andy Reid has eluded providing a definitive timeline for Charlton, but it seems unlikely that the 26-year-old defensive end returns this year.
