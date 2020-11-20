site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Taco Charlton: Undergoes surgery
RotoWire Staff
Charlton (lower leg) underwent surgery on his fractured right leg earlier this week, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Taylor references an Instagram post from Charlton's own account. Charlton remains out indefinitely at this point.
