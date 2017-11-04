The Chiefs added Hali (knee) to their 53-man roster from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Saturday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

This is a surprising move as Hali has only practiced twice, but it's welcome timing for the Chiefs with Dee Ford (back) ruled out Sunday and Justin Houston (knee) listed as questionable. It's unclear at this point the role Kansas City has in mind for the 34-year-old, but it's difficult to imagine a full workload for Sunday's game against the Cowboys with such minimal practice time.