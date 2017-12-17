Hali (knee) is active for Saturday's game versus the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hali didn't practice Thursday after limited sessions the previous two days, but the veteran pass rusher will nonetheless make his fourth appearance of the season. In the prior three, he notched one tackle on 66 defensive snaps, so his viability has dried up in his age-34 campaign.

