Hali (knee) is expected to be activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list and begin practicing Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hali has been out since training camp with the knee injury. The pass-rushing linebacker's best days are behind him, but he still has the potential to make a mess of the opposing team's game plan in limited action. The Chiefs will likely assess his health during practices this week before deciding if he'll be an option for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.