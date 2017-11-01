Hali (knee) is expected to be activated off the PUP list and start practicing Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hali has been out since training camp with the knee injury. His best days are behind him, but he still has the potential to make a mess of the opposing team's game plan in limited action, so he can make a good team that much better. We'll see when the Chiefs plan to suit him up for a game.

