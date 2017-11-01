Chiefs' Tamba Hali: Ends up sitting out practice
Updating a previous report, Hali (knee) didn't practice Wednesday and wasn't activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.
Earlier news suggested that Hali would return to the practice field Wednesday for the first time since he was sidelined during training camp due to soreness in both knees, but that never materialized, as the Chiefs' training staff opted to keep the linebacker off the field once again. It remains unclear if Hali suffered a notable setback with either of his knees or if the Chiefs are simply acting cautiously, but more information on that front should come within the next few days. Even if he ends up getting activated Thursday, Hali is highly unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, given his lack of practice time over the last few months.
