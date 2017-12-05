Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he anticipates that Hali (knee) will play Sunday against the Raiders, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

With the Chiefs playing road games against the Giants and Jets on the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium in two of the last three games, Hali has been held out of both of those contests to ease the stress on his knee, which has limited him throughout the season. While Hali's practice time this week will likely be managed carefully, the linebacker should be cleared to take the field Sunday, barring a setback over the next few days. Even if Hali suits up, however, he would likely be limited to a rotational role, with most of his snaps likely coming on passing downs.