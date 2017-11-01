Hali (knee) did not practice Wednesday despite reports suggesting he would return from the Physically Unable to Perform list, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Earlier today reports surfaced that Hali would be back in action following a knee injury that kept him out since training camp. Yet, come time for practice Hali was nowhere to be seen. It remains unclear whether he's actually closing in on a return or dealing with a setback of sorts. More information regarding his status should become understood following injury reports later this week.