Hali (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Hali continues to deal with complications and swelling from his previous knee injury, and that kept him out in Week 11. The Chiefs will likely need to get a full practice out of Hali before they're comfortable putting him on the game field, and their pass rush could be useful against mobile Bills' QB Tyrod Taylor.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories