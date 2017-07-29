Hali (undisclosed) has been placed on the physically unable to perform list for the start of training camp, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

It is unclear what specifically the veteran is dealing with, but the Chiefs are likely exercising caution in order for him to return to full health before he returns to the field. The veteran outside linebacker is entering his 12th season with the Chiefs, and projects to start at outside linebacker in Week 1. He saw his snap count decrease in the latter portion of last season, and figures to continue seeing a slightly smaller workload going forward given his age.