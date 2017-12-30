Hali is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury.

Hali did not participate at practice this week which makes it seem unlikely he'll suit up Sunday, especially given the Chiefs are already locked into the No. 4 playoff spot in the AFC. Frank Zombo and Tanoh Kpassagnon would see increased snap counts if Hali is ultimately unable to play Sunday.

