Hali (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Hali was a limited participant in practice this week after suiting up against the Bills in Week 12. The Chiefs can ill afford to be without Hali this week with Dee Ford (back) already ruled out, which would leave Frank Zombo and Tanoh Kpassagnon to serve opposite Justin Houston at outside linebacker.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories