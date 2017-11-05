Chiefs' Tamba Hali: Ready to make season debut
Hali (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Hali turned 34 years old Friday, and he was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday. It's unlikely he's summoned for a full work load, but with Dee Ford (back) inactive, the linebacker depth is necessary for Kansas City. Therefore, Hali shouldn't be considered an IDP threat.
