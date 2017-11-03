Hali (knee) returned to practice Thursday and now has three weeks to be promoted to the active roster, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Start reports.

Chiefs' fans were teased Wednesday afternoon when news broke that the veteran Hali was returning to practice that day after being sidelined since training camp with knee soreness. However, fans did not have to wait long for Hali to officially return, as the linebacker was spotted back on the practice field Thursday. The Chiefs now have until Nov. 23 to place Hali on the active roster, but they will need to clear a roster spot in order to do so. Should the veteran not be activated, he will revert back to the PUP list for the remainder of the season. With only two days of practice under his belt this week, Hali is unlikely to be activated in time for Sunday's tilt with the Cowboys.