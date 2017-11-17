Hali (knees) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hali didn't make his season debut until Week 9 while battling a knee injury that dates back to training camp, and it wasn't long before he succumbed to a setback. Despite playing only 23 snaps in the Chiefs' last game against Dallas on Nov. 5, Hali experienced inflammation in his knees following the outing, with the bye week failing to provide sufficient time for him to recover. The Chiefs could struggle to generate a pass rush against the Giants with fellow outside linebacker Dee Ford (back) also sidelined for the Week 11 contest.