Hali (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.

Hali's absence in Week 13 will leave the Chiefs thin at outside linebacker with Dee Ford (back) ruled out as well, while Frank Zombo and Tanoh Kpassagnon are destined for increased roles on defense alongside starter Justin Houston.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories