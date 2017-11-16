Hali did not practice Wednesday with swelling in his knee, The Kansas City Star reports.

Hali returned to action for the Chiefs' Week 9 loss to the Cowboys, and even after the team's bye week he was held out of practice Wednesday. Head coach Andy Reid indicated that the knee "swelled up a little bit", which is good news in that the veteran linebacker appears to have avoided a major setback. The 34-year-old's practice participation the rest of the week should provide a clearer indication of his Week 11 status, but it wouldn't be surprising to only see him as nothing more than a limited participant, both this week and beyond.