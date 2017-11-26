Hali (knee) has avoided the inactive list Sunday against the Bills, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Despite failing to take the practice field in a full capacity this week, Hali will suit up and be available to provide outside linebacker depth for the Chiefs. This will come in handy with Dee Ford (back) inactive, but if the Chiefs elect to limit Hali's snaps in any capacity, Frank Zombo would once again see a healthy workload.