The Chiefs have listed Hali (knee) as active for Saturday's playoff tilt against the Titans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Hali was originally deemed questionable due to a knee injury, but will play through the issue. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, he should take on his usual workload at outside linebacker in the contest.

