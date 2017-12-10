Chiefs' Tamba Hali: Will play Sunday
Hali (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com reports.
Hali has played just 36 defensive snaps in two games all season, logging a single tackle in the process as a knee injury has kept him limited. The Chiefs will likely continue to proceed cautiously with the veteran's level of activity on Sunday, while Tanoh Kpassagnon and Frank Zombo could see additional reps at outside linebacker.
