Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Active for Week 7
Kpassagnon (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Kpassagnon missed Kansas City's loss to the Patriots in Week 6 due to an ankle injury, but appears to have fully recovered. With Justin Houston (hamstring) inactive, Kpassagnon will slot into the starting defensive lineup.
