Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Notches four sacks in 2019
Kpassagnon racked up 29 tackles (21 solo), four sacks, two defended passes and one forced fumble (which he recovered) across 16 regular-season games in 2019.
Kpassagnon set career-high marks across the board in 2019, elevating above a reserve role for the first time since being selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played at least 70 percent of snaps on defense in nine of the Chiefs' final 10 regular-season tilts, and throughout the team's postseason run. In three playoff appearances, Kpassagnon notched five tackles (three solo) and two sacks.
