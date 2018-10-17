Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Practices Wednesday
Kpassagnon (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Kpassagnon sat out Sunday's loss to the Patriots due to an ankle injury, but appears to have fully recovered. The rotational linebacker appears on track to play against the Bengals in Week 7.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Will not play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Injures ankle, questionable to return•
-
Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Returns to practice•
-
Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Tallies two sacks in Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Returns to game action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg has been skeptical of Carson Wentz in his return from injury, but he's ready...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Josh Gordon is showing signs of breaking out in recent weeks, and he is one of Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.