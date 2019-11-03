Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Primed for heavy workload
Kpassagnon and Emmanuel Ogbah are Kansas City's only active defensive ends for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.
The 25-year-old had a pair of sacks in Week 8 and will have a great chance to add to his sack total versus Minnesota this week. Kpassagnon played 74 percent of defensive snaps last Sunday -- with Okafor still starting -- so he could be in line for an every-down role in Week 9.
