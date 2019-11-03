Kpassagnon and Emmanuel Ogbah are Kansas City's only active defensive ends for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

The 25-year-old had a pair of sacks in Week 8 and will have a great chance to add to his sack total versus Minnesota this week. Kpassagnon played 74 percent of defensive snaps last Sunday -- with Okafor still starting -- so he could be in line for an every-down role in Week 9.