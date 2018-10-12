Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Questionable for Sunday
Kpassagnon (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Kpassagnon left Sunday's game against the Jaguars with the ankle injury and was unable to return. Friday was the only day the linebacker was able to put any work into practice, so he will likely end up being a game-time decision in New England.
More News
-
Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Injures ankle, questionable to return•
-
Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Returns to practice•
-
Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Tallies two sacks in Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Returns to game action•
-
Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Suffering from shin splints•
-
Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Picked by Chiefs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...